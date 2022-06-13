Realterm Acquires Fully Leased Final Mile Warehouse in Baltimore, Maryland

Annapolis, Md. (June 10, 2022) – Realterm announces the acquisition of a 34,288-square-foot final mile warehouse at 3101 Viona Avenue, Baltimore, Md. Located on 4.5 acres, the property has 29 van-high and six dock-high doors, as well as a maintenance shop.

“Development of infill industrial properties in the Baltimore/Washington corridor is extremely challenging given zoning constraints and the limited supply of available land, making this an attractive addition to our portfolio,” said Ed Brickley, Managing Director, Senior Fund Manager, Realterm.

Located in the heart of the Mid-Atlantic region, the property is six miles from I-95 and 15 minutes from downtown Baltimore, and offers easy access to I-895, I-695, I-83 and I-70.

“This property is a continuation of our efforts to identify infill properties in land constrained markets with above standard loading and parking," said Arnie Capute, Associate Vice President, East Region Acquisitions, Realterm.

Photos of the facility can be found here and credited to Realterm.

About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea & rail networks in North America, Europe and Asia. Realterm currently manages over $11 billion in assets through six transportation logistics-oriented private equity funds: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; the recently launched Realterm Europe Logistics Income Fund (RELIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and IndoSpace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.