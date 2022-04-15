Bart De Muynck, One of Supply Chain's Top Industry Analysts, Joins project44 as Chief Industry Office

project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced Bart De Muynck has joined the company as Chief Industry Officer to enhance industry and customer collaboration and engagement and to inform project44's product and services strategies based on his expertise and market interaction.

"One of the greatest assets to our team is domain expertise," said Jett McCandless, project44 Founder and CEO. "Bart has worked in the supply chain industry for more than 20 years and will offer invaluable insight as project44 continues building out its solutions across global markets. We've admired Bart's work for years; He's one of the leading advocates for technology advancements in supply chain management, which makes him a perfect fit at project44."

De Muynck joins project44 after spending the last eight years as a vice president and analyst at Gartner. While at Gartner, his research focused on delivery processes, transportation planning, analytics, yard management and fleet telematics. Prior to the analyst firm, De Muynck spent 20 years working in supply chain, logistics and technology across North America and Europe, at companies including PepsiCo, Elemica, Penske, GE and more.

"Through my time at Gartner, I got to know the project44 team and witnessed how the platform is leading the charge in supply chain visibility," De Muynck said. "I couldn't pass up the opportunity to join this team and continue to evangelize the need for and benefits of supply chain visibility."

In addition to working closely with customers, De Muynck will speak at industry events, sharing his insights, new advancements in technology and expertise across the industry. He'll continue offering thought leadership and speak to the challenges facing supply chain professionals.

"Bart is one of the deepest and most connected thinkers on emerging global supply chain trends. Becoming a member of the executive team at project44, the world's most connected supply chain network, will help usher in Jett's vision for a central orchestration network for the global physical economy," added Craig Fuller, Founder and CEO of FreightWaves.

With over $860 million in investment, project44 is executing its strategic growth plan, including expanding its offering in 170+ countries and building the largest carrier network with more than 140,000 multimodal carrier integrations. project44 serves 1,000+ customers, providing real-time tracking, port intelligence and more.

