Safety will be top of mind on National Forklift Safety Day 2022

The Industrial Truck Association (ITA) created National Forklift Safety Day as an opportunity for the industry to educate customers, policymakers, and government officials about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training. That issue will be front and center at the ninth annual event, to be held June 14 in Washington, D.C., as the lift truck industry highlight its commitment to safety and education.

Leading the program will be ITA’s longtime president, Brian Feehan, and this year’s National Forklift Safety Day chair, Jonathan Dawley, president and chief executive officer of Kion North America Corp.

Sessions will highlight a variety of forklift safety-related topics, including government policies and regulations affecting forklift operator training and safety. While the program details have not yet been confirmed, previous years have featured speakers from Congress, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and industrial safety and risk management professionals.

The event is free but advance registration is required. For more information, contact ITA at (202) 296-9880.

ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, AGVs, and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information, and holds industry forums.