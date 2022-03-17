Toyota Material Handling Recognized for Workplace Safety

COLUMBUS, Ind. (March 17, 2022) - Toyota Material Handling (TMH) was recognized by Indiana Department of Labor Commissioner Joe Hoage during the annual Governor’s Workplace Safety Awards event held March 3rd in Indianapolis for the company’s exemplary workplace-safety practices and advocacy. The Columbus-based forklift manufacturer was among six Indiana companies honored at this year’s event.

“We are honored to be recognized by the state of Indiana for our culture of safety,” said Tony Miller, Toyota Material Handling Senior Vice President. “At Toyota, we truly believe our people are our most important asset, and we are committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment for all of our associates. This award is a great way to recognize everybody that contributes to our culture of safety by always looking to improve the ways in which we keep each other safe.”

Toyota Material Handling received a Partnership Award, which recognizes companies and worksites that emphasize activities in which the organization has joined with another external group to promote injury and illness prevention. TMH has partnered with ATI Worksite Solutions to provide onsite early-intervention services.

“The dedication these companies and workers show to improving workplace safety is one example of what sets Hoosier businesses and employees apart from the rest of the nation,” Hoage said. “We are proud to honor these businesses as leaders in occupational safety and health.”

TMH believes in creating and fostering a company culture that embraces and prioritizes a proactive prevention-based approach to occupational health and wellness. The company’s recently published 2022 Sustainability Report details programs, partners and processes supporting TMH’s award-winning safety culture.

The Governor’s Workplace Safety Awards are a result of a partnership among government, business, and safety leaders, including the Indiana Department of Labor on behalf of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and the Central Indiana Chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers.

“This past year has amplified how important it is for employers to prioritize a safety strategy and deliver that message to employees – for the health of both the individuals and the company,” said Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brinegar. “We are pleased to recognize these organizations and leaders who continue to embrace workplace safety at the highest levels.”

This is the second significant state award Toyota Material Handling has received in recent months. Last September, the company was recognized with the Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence, Indiana’s most prestigious environmental recognition.

Learn more about Toyota Material Handling’s culture of safety and sustainability at ToyotaForklift.com.