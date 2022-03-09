Avnet Integrated Achieves Titanium Tier in 2022 Dell Technologies Partner Program

Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet Integrated has advanced to Dell Technologies’ highest level partner tier, Titanium, for Dell’s fiscal year 2023. Avnet Integrated’s progression to Titanium status is a result of strong collaboration, driving rapid growth amongst the two organizations.

Avnet Integrated is one of just a few Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) focused Titanium members of the Dell Technologies Partner Program, which includes organizations that have demonstrated rich technical competency in Dell Technologies’ OEM platforms and contributed materially to its business. By leveraging Avnet Integrated’s global scale and expertise and strong relationship with Dell Technologies, OEM customers can focus on their breakaway IP development and demand growth while accelerating revenue and profit.

“Being recognized as a titanium tier partner enables growth for our organization and for our customers through purposeful collaboration,” said Nicole Enright, president of Avnet Integrated. “By closely working with exceptionally talented and innovative supplier partners like Dell Technologies, we ensure that our clients receive solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements that drive the business results they expect."

Avnet Integrated’s goal is to help the world’s most innovative brands drive exponential growth by bringing their IP to market on world-class technologies. Its solutions help customers:

•accelerate time to money through solution design and integration

•optimize capital by leveraging Avnet’s extensive supply chain expertise and digital commerce solutions

•provide a superior experience to their customers via comprehensive solution installation and maintenance services

These business benefits impact OEMs across all segments including IT appliances (in security, storage, high-performance computing and communications), healthcare, industrial automation, retail, content management and more.