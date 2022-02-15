Redwood Partners with Parade.ai to Simplify Capacity Booking

CHICAGO - Feb. 15, 2022-- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, partnered with Parade.ai (Parade), the leader in freight brokerage and truckload capacity management software. This partnership is now enabling carriers and 3PLs worldwide to locate and fill capacity through RedwoodConnect™. Capacity management data from Parade passes through RedwoodConnect™, Redwood’s digital pipeline, seamlessly integrating into MercuryGate TMS for booking and fulfillment.

Limited capacity continues to be a top challenge within the supply chain as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. RedwoodConnect™ makes using Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tools, such as Parade, easy to use and navigate, bridging the gap between locating and securing capacity within MercuryGate’s TMS. The partnership allows growing freight movers—both new and existing Redwood customers—to connect to their clients faster and move more freight through coverage in and out of their network.

“Our delivery arm allows our customers to select the optimal technology for their business that we then integrate through RedwoodConnect™,” said Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer, Redwood. “By offering Parade services to our 3PL and freight brokerage customers, they can digitally transform and resolve their capacity and procurement challenges through Redwood’s digital pipeline.”



Redwood’s continued collaboration and strategic investments with leading SaaS providers allows its customers to stay competitive in an ever-changing and fast developing landscape. Redwood’s open-ecosystem Logistics Platform-as-a-Service (LPaaS) model brings more partners online through RedwoodConnect™, providing relevant and advanced technological solutions to customers in an effort to solve the complexities of finding proper freight solutions.

“Parade empowers logistics service providers to move more freight by sourcing coverage inside and outside of their network,” explained Anthony Sutardja, CEO, Parade. “By integrating via RedwoodConnect™, we are now able to provide a seamless transactional pipeline to Mercury Gate TMS and make capacity easier to find and fill at higher margins for carriers, 3PLs and all other freight movers, worldwide.”