Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES TYLER MCDERMOTT, CONTROLS ENGINEER II

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES TYLER MCDERMOTT, CONTROLS ENGINEER II
February 15, 2022
No Comments

Tyler joins KPI with 8+ years of experience in maintenance and controls engineering. His most recent role was as an Electrical Controls Technician for Stryten Manufacturing in Kansas where he assisted maintenance personnel with complex electrical trouble shooting and repair. He also planned, coordinated, and implemented upgrades and retrofits for on-site equipment in all departments.

Tyler holds an Associate Degree in Renewable Energy from the Pinnacle Career Institute in Kansas City, Missouri. Tyler’s engineering experience will aid KPI in designing and providing lifetime maintenance services for client projects. KPI proudly welcomes Tyler as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS KPI Integrated Solutions
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing