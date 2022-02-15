KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES TYLER MCDERMOTT, CONTROLS ENGINEER II

Tyler joins KPI with 8+ years of experience in maintenance and controls engineering. His most recent role was as an Electrical Controls Technician for Stryten Manufacturing in Kansas where he assisted maintenance personnel with complex electrical trouble shooting and repair. He also planned, coordinated, and implemented upgrades and retrofits for on-site equipment in all departments.

Tyler holds an Associate Degree in Renewable Energy from the Pinnacle Career Institute in Kansas City, Missouri. Tyler’s engineering experience will aid KPI in designing and providing lifetime maintenance services for client projects. KPI proudly welcomes Tyler as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.