Toradex opens office in Tokyo, reaffirming its growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region

February 10, 2022, Horw, Switzerland: Toradex, a leader in embedded computing, today announced the opening of its office in Tokyo, Japan. This move reiterates the company’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. Toradex’s APAC offices span Japan, China, Vietnam and India.

Toradex Japan is in the process of recruiting local talent to ramp up its existing team. This will further enable the company to enhance its sales process and technical support for new and existing customers in the region.



Founded in 2003, Toradex is headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland. The company specializes in embedded hardware and software, offering Arm®-based System on Modules (SoMs), customized Single Board Computers (SBCs), Torizon, an industrial-grade software platform aimed at simplifying the development and operation of Linux IoT devices, and more.

“With years of experience in serving the Japanese market, we’re privileged to be in the position today where we can continue to build on our growing customer base in Japan. The market continues to develop rapidly and is a strategic focus for Toradex. We see many possibilities where Toradex’s offerings can further support companies in the region,” said Samuel Imgrueth, Global CEO of Toradex. “Our Tokyo office will significantly enhance our capabilities and allow Toradex to serve even more customers in Japan and globally.” he added.

Toradex has partnered with key distributors in Japan over the years to enable the widespread availability of its products. Details about its distributors and respective locations are specified here.

“Our local distributors have been and continue to be key contributors to Toradex’s growth in the region. Their support has been invaluable especially during the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Thanks to their extensive knowledge of the local industry and business know-how, they have ensured clear communication between all parties involved at all times. Together, we aim to keep improving the partnership with local companies as we keep growing in the region” said Alvaro Garcia, General Manager, Toradex Japan.

Alvaro will continue to oversee the Toradex office in Japan and lead sales, customer support, and partner/distributor development in the region.

About Toradex:

Toradex specializes in embedded hardware and software, offering Arm®-based System on Modules (SoMs) and customized Single Board Computers (SBCs); and industrial-grade software such as Torizon, an easy-to-use open-source embedded Linux distribution.

Torizon makes modern, iterative product development easier by seamlessly integrating hardware, an OS, development tools, remote updates and fleet monitoring. This makes it a scalable solution for devices requiring high reliability and security.

Toradex’s easy-to-use, commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing SoMs are pin-compatible thereby offering scalability. They also come with free premium support and long-term product availability.

Through innovation, Toradex performs market-leading integration of hardware, software and services to reduce complexity, time-to-market, risk and costs for its customers. Its offerings are an ideal fit in applications such as healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, test & measurement and smart city.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Horw, Switzerland, the company’s network stretches across the globe with offices in the U.S., Vietnam, China, India, Japan and Brazil. For more information, please visit https://www.toradex.com/

