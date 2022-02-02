Murphy Logistics Opens Its Largest Distribution Center to Date in Kansas City

Murphy Logistics, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) and warehousing firm in the Midwest, announced it has expanded its presence in Kansas City for the second time in the past eight months with its largest distribution center to date. The new facility on 1650 N. Topping Avenue includes 315,000 square feet of warehouse space and is outfitted with the latest in logistics and warehouse technology. This marks the second expansion in the region over the past year, bringing the company’s total warehouse capacity in the Kansas City region to more than 800,00 square feet.

Situated on 12 acres, the distribution center will help Murphy meet the growing demand for its services in the Kansas City area. The facility offers 32 dock doors, a drive-in door for flatbed services, and a large yard for overflow storage and trailer parking. The amenities will provide flexibility for customer needs along with access to the company’s Camelot’s Excalibur WMS, TMS, and CFS enterprise-wide warehouse, container freight and traffic management solution. The new distribution center will accommodate storage of food products, animal feed ingredients, retail products, and building materials. Murphy is pursuing Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification for this facility, a certification that is internationally recognized by retailers, manufacturers and food-service providers.

“This building allows our team to be more flexible, take on clients and is giving us a needed footprint in the market,” said D. Thomas Griep, CEO and President of Murphy Logistics. “Kansas City’s location and nearby infrastructure has proven to be invaluable for our customers.”

Dominique Bolger Hired to Oversee Kansas City Operations

Dominique Bolger has been named senior operations manager to oversee Kansas City operations. Bolger has been in the supply chain sector for almost 30 years, including 19 years in the military supply chain at the Marine Corps Reserves and 10 years with National Freight Industries (NFI).

Murphy is ready to meet the latest needs in 3PL and shipping technology. Their latest tech allows customers to interact with every part of the supply chain. From warehousing and logistics functions to inventory control, customers will be able to rely on this solution going forward when they work with Murphy.

With this expansion, Murphy now has a total of approximately 825,000 square feet of warehouse and logistics space in the Kansas City area. The company has been a fixture in the region since 2012, and this fifth facility is just the latest expansion in their business.

About Murphy

Murphy has been dedicated to Moving Business Forward with leading third-party logistics (3PL) and warehouse services for five generations. With enterprise technology and streamlined processes, our experienced workforce simplifies logistics to swiftly move, store, and ship goods for customers of any size through our expansive diversity of locations or any virtual location. As one of the Midwest’s largest and fastest growing 3PL providers, our team provides customized logistics support with asset-based and brokerage transportation; bulk, rack and food grade warehousing; fulfillment; international shipping with a General Purpose Foreign Trade Zone; and rigging services. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Murphy Companies has stood by customers from small start-ups to Fortune 500 firms for 116 years, forging partnerships based on mutual respect. For more information visit murphylogistics.com.