Peak Technologies acquires fifth supply chain tech firm in a year

Private equity-backed auto-ID vendor buys New Jersey company Avalon Integration.

January 10, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
The private equity-backed bar coding and data collection provider Peak Technologies is jumping back in the acquisition pool to kick off 2022, announcing today that it has bought Avalon Integration Inc., a vendor of IT services for warehouse, store, and field applications.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction marks the fifth add-on acquisition for Peak Technologies since the firm was itself acquired by investment firm Sole Source Capital LLC in 2021. It follows mergers with Optical Phusion, Inovity, Bar Code Direct, and DBK Concepts.

Lebanon, New Jersey-based Avalon is a system integrator and provider of digital supply chain, retail, and mobile workforce solutions with a market primarily in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, grocery, and consumer channels.

The deal will provide Columbia, Maryland-based Peak Technologies with access to those business sectors as well an entry into the Northeast, the firms said. “We are excited to welcome the Avalon team. Avalon’s extensive technical capabilities drive a differentiated solutions offering to its customers, which is a perfect fit within the Peak Technologies portfolio,” Peak CEO Tony Rivers said in a release.

