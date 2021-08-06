Peak Technologies acquires data-collection solutions provider DBK Concepts

Bar coding and data collection provider Peak Technologies has acquired mobile data-collection solutions firm DBK Concepts Inc (DBK), marking the 10th investment in the automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) space by Peak’s private equity owner, Sole Source Capital, LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sole Source has supported Peak Technologies in three prior add-on acquisitions , including Optical Phusion Inc., Inovity Inc., and Bar Code Direct.

Headquartered in Miami and founded in 1989, DBK provides end-to-end AIDC software solutions and repair services to U.S. companies. The company offers both new equipment sales and repair/refurbishment services to large, enterprise customers in the grocery, consumer, retail, and supply chain/logistics end markets.

Peak Technologies supplies automated data collection solutions to Fortune 500 customers as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The acquisition of DBK gives Peak Technologies a robust in-house service and repair capability as well as expands its range of products, the company said.