Peak Technologies acquires data-collection solutions provider DBK Concepts

Deal adds in-house service and repair capabilities; marks fourth add-on acquisition backed by private equity firm Sole Source Capital.

network-4636686_640.jpg
August 6, 2021
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments
Bar coding and data collection provider Peak Technologies has acquired mobile data-collection solutions firm DBK Concepts Inc (DBK), marking the 10th investment in the automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) space by Peak’s private equity owner, Sole Source Capital, LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sole Source has supported Peak Technologies in three prior add-on acquisitions, including Optical Phusion Inc., Inovity Inc., and Bar Code Direct.

Headquartered in Miami and founded in 1989, DBK provides end-to-end AIDC software solutions and repair services to U.S. companies. The company offers both new equipment sales and repair/refurbishment services to large, enterprise customers in the grocery, consumer, retail, and supply chain/logistics end markets.

Peak Technologies supplies automated data collection solutions to Fortune 500 customers as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The acquisition of DBK gives Peak Technologies a robust in-house service and repair capability as well as expands its range of products, the company said.
Technology Automatic Data Capture
KEYWORDS Peak Technologies Sole Source Capital

Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

A.P. Moller-Maersk acquires e-comm fulfillment and delivery company

Plus demos level 4 autonomous truck

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing