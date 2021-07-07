Private equity firm rolls up another AIDC vendor as Supply Chain Services buys ISG Technologies

Sole Source Capital consolidates logistics tech firms, citing growth of smart, connected devices.

July 7, 2021
Ben Ames
Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) vendor Supply Chain Services has leveraged the deep pockets of its private equity owner and acquired ISG Technologies, a value-added reseller (VAR) of AIDC products and services.

The move marks the fourth add-on acquisition to Oakdale, Minnesota-based Supply Chain Services since Dallas-based Sole Source Capital LLC bought the firm in 2020. The previous takeovers included Dasco Label, Miles Data, and Coridian.

Terms of the latest deal were not disclosed.

According to Sole Source, buying ISG Technologies will both add to Supply Chain Service’s product line and also expand its geographic reach into Texas. Arlington, Texas-based ISG provides mobile device management for companies in end markets such as food and beverage distribution, retail, entertainment, warehousing, and logistics.

“The AIDC industry is benefitting from secular tailwinds driven by the continued focus on integrated supply chains and the growth of smart, connected devices,” Scott Sussman, CIO at Sole Source Capital, said in a release. “ISG’s end-to-end service capabilities and commitment to providing bespoke solutions for its customers make it an ideal fit for Supply Chain Services.”

Sole Source has also bought a handful of additional companies in the AIDC space, creating a single company earlier in 2021 by acquiring and merging Peak-Ryzex, Optical Phusion Inc., Inovity Inc., and Bar Code Direct. Together, those companies are now known as Peak Technologies Inc., which defines itself as a provider of digitally-connected supply chain and mobile workforce solutions.

Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

