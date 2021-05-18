Peak-Ryzex buys fellow data collection provider Bar Code Direct

Private equity owner Sole Source Capital rolls up eighth auto-ID acquisition since 2020.

peak_ryzex_Image_5-18-21_at_2.31_PM.jpg
May 18, 2021
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments
For the second time in a month, the barcoding and data collection provider Peak-Ryzex has gone back on the acquisition trail, announcing today that it has leveraged its private equity backing to buy another auto-ID provider, Bar Code Direct.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but investment firm Sole Source Capital LLC said the move would add to Columbia, Maryland-based Peak-Ryzex’s ability to serve its expanding array of client segments.

The deal comes as retailers and third party logistics providers (3PLs) are hustling to keep up with an e-commerce boom and economic recovery, even as pandemic pressures constrict the labor pool and freight capacity sectors.

Sole Source Capital itself has been on an acquisition tear in the sector, with this latest deal its eighth purchase of companies providing automatic identification and data capture tools since 2020. The California-based firm in April bought Peak-Ryzex and Optical Phusion Inc., merging them into a single company. In May it added Inovity Inc. to that collection, and today added Bar Code Direct to the group.

Headquartered in North Grafton, Massachusetts, Bar Code Direct says it is a value-added reseller of AIDC solutions for the manufacturing, retail, consumer, and healthcare end-markets. It is focused on applications for warehouse workers, freight truck drivers, field service technicians, in-store associates, package delivery, and sales personnel.
Automatic Data Capture
KEYWORDS Peak-Ryzex

Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

Cargo ports prepare for cash infusion from federal stimulus bill

Scan Global Logistics brings TransGroup under its brand umbrella

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing