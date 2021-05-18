Peak-Ryzex buys fellow data collection provider Bar Code Direct

The deal comes as retailers and third party logistics providers (3PLs) are hustling to keep up with an e-commerce boom and economic recovery, even as pandemic pressures constrict the labor pool and freight capacity sectors.
Headquartered in North Grafton, Massachusetts, Bar Code Direct says it is a value-added reseller of AIDC solutions for the manufacturing, retail, consumer, and healthcare end-markets. It is focused on applications for warehouse workers, freight truck drivers, field service technicians, in-store associates, package delivery, and sales personnel.