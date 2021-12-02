Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Jon-Austin Volland to Service Center Manager in Baton Rouge

LEXINGTON, S.C. (December 2, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Jon-Austin Volland has been promoted to service center manager in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



Volland started his career with Southeastern at the Shreveport service center in Louisiana as a management trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including outbound supervisor, pickup and delivery supervisor and, most recently, operations manager in Houston.



“Jon-Austin’s passion for continued development is evident in his ability to empower his team to excel and work together towards achieving a common goal,” said Brian Schulz, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His aptitude for connecting with his team members and our customers coupled with his innovative thinking make him the perfect candidate to relay Southeastern’s mission and values.”



Volland is excited to relocate to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.



About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.



###

Media Contact:

Ryan Boger

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of Southeastern Freight Lines)

ryan@largemouthpr.com

(336) 817-9351

