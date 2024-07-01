Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Darion Cunningham

LEXINGTON, S.C. (July 1, 2024) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Darion Cunningham has been promoted to service center manager in Dallas, Texas.

Cunningham started his career at the Greensboro service center in North Carolina as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including management trainee, outbound supervisor, inbound supervisor, breakbulk supervisor, breakbulk operations manager, outbound operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Dallas, Texas.

“Darion is a natural leader whose ability to drive operational efficiency and excellence sets a shining example for our team,” said Jim Jones, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “I have no doubt he will continue to lead with integrity and passion, guiding our Dallas service center to even greater success.”

Cunningham is excited to continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 570 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

