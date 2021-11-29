Werner expands final mile delivery network for big and bulky products

Transportation and logistics provider Werner Enterprises Inc. is continuing to roll up acquisitions, revealing today that it has bought final mile carrier NEHDS Logistics LLC for $64 million, saying the deal would expand Werner’s existing nationwide final mile home delivery network for big and bulky products.

The bulky goods delivery sector has been one of the fastest growing segments of the transportation industry in recent years, with major players investing in their capabilities to keep up with expanding e-commerce trends. Just this year, freight forwarder AIT Worldwide Logistics acquired New York City’s Select Express & Logistics, and logistics service provider (LSP) Pilot Freight Services bought both the less than truckload (LTL) firm American Linehaul Corp. and California-based DSI Logistics. And in 2020, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. acquired Mass Movement Inc., as well as RDI Last Mile Co.

Monroe, Connecticut-based NEHDS operates a fleet of over 400 delivery trucks primarily in the northeast and midwest U.S. corridors. It delivers primarily big and bulky products using two-person delivery teams performing residential and commercial deliveries through a network of 19 cross dock, warehouse, and customer facilities.

The firm is a fast-growing regional carrier, with average annual revenues growth rate of 27% over the last three years. The company posted annual revenues of $71.4 million for the twelve months ended September 2021 and is has expansion plans underway in the mid-Atlantic and southeast.

The acquisition is the latest takeover for Omaha, Nebraska-based Werner, which in July paid $142.4 million to buy an 80% stake of regional truckload carrier ECM Transport Group.

“The addition of the NEHDS operations, management team, talented staff, and strong customer relationships to the Werner family represents a significant step forward in our Final Mile delivery program,” Derek Leathers, Werner’s chairman, president, and CEO, said in a release. “The combination of award winning service that NEHDS provides to its clients, along with the comprehensive portfolio of trucking capability, final mile logistics services and technology will bring the Werner and NEHDS customer base many advantages.”