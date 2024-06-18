Sortation Technology: A Guide to Selecting the Right Sortation System for Your Needs

Hytrol Conveyor Co. presents a comprehensive guide to sortation conveyor technology, designed to streamline the sorter selection process and illuminate key factors essential for meeting the unique needs of your business.
Choosing the optimal sortation conveyor can feel overwhelming, given the options available. Sortation is a critical aspect of material handling, demanding precise and reliable hardware. The right sorting equipment not only reduces manual labor required for tasks such as palletizing, packing, and shipping but also enhances efficiency, accuracy in fill rates, and reduces return rates and operating costs. This translates into lower prices and faster delivery for consumers.
As the online and retail markets continue to expand, sortation has transitioned from being merely relevant to becoming a critical subsystem for optimized operations. Consequently, selecting the wrong system can result in financial setbacks. Furthermore, the rapid advancements in sortation technology for various item and product types further complicate the decision-making process.
Hytrol's free guide to sortation technology meticulously breaks down each criterion of the decision-making process, empowering you to make an informed choice to meet your company's material handling goals.
