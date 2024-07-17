Long-term partnership with Swisslog enables speed, efficiency and resilience

Medline is a medical supply manufacturer, distributor and solutions partner with the mission of making healthcare run better. Working with Swisslog, the company has implemented 20 AutoStore systems across its network, enabling a boost in order accuracy from an already outstanding starting point. Medline has advanced four generations, each backed by Swisslog’s SynQ software, increasing metrics like pick accuracy, pick speed and delivery windows.
