Big and bulky last-mile delivery segment set for hot growth

One of the fastest growing segments of the third party logistics (3PL) segment over the next three years will be big and bulky last-mile delivery, according to a study done by consulting firm Armstrong & Associates (A&A) and the National Home Delivery Association (NHDA).

The joint market research report, titled “Making it Count: Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery in the United States,” analyzed 3PLs with last-mile delivery revenues from $7 million to $1 billion that represented approximately 40% of the $9.3 billion U.S. 3PL big and bulky last-mile delivery market.

Wisconsin-based A&A estimates the sector experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% from 2017 through 2021 and will have a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 through 2025.

Much of that growth is driven by rising e-commerce retail sales for product categories such as furniture and appliances, A&A said. But as opposed to the parcel carriers that transport the small packages purchased through typical e-commerce orders, those large items are hauled over the last mile by 3PLs with fleets of independent contractors and freight brokerage operations. Other groups currently expanding their last-mile services for big and bulky items include less-than-truckload (LTL), last-mile, household goods, and truckload (TL) carriers.

Despite the rising volume of goods, last-mile provider revenue per shipment is low by traditional LTL standards, averaging less than $90 per shipment. However, total shipment revenue varies depending upon the value-added services performed at the time of delivery. For example, a whole bedroom delivery and setup can generate $250 while a less service intensive shipment may only generate $50.

A&A also found that the final transportation leg for an e-commerce order—the last mile—may be short, but it can be extremely costly. Transportation costs for a shipment from a distribution center or fulfillment center to a customer’s doorstep can account for 30% to 40% of the total cost of transportation, the study found.