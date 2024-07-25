Congress says airlines should be prepared for future disruptions

Following flight delays and cargo backups stemming from the CrowdStrike and Microsoft global IT outage experienced last week, a bill filed today in Congress would require airlines to develop operational resiliency plans that ensure adequate preparedness for future flight disruptions.

The “Ensuring Airline Resiliency to Reduce Delays and Cancellations Act” was introduced by the U.S. House’s Ranking Member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Rick Larsen (D-WA) and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Aviation Steve Cohen (D-TN).

The software crash shuttered millions of Microsoft-based computers worldwide thanks to a faulty cybersecurity update, causing stumbles at many seaports and logistics operations but hitting airlines particularly hard.

In a separate move, some 20 U.S. Congress members sent a letter to Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian expressing concerns over the airline’s handling of the disruptions.

The new bill would require airlines to develop operational resiliency strategies that detail how each company plans to:

Prevent the impact of severe weather and other reasonably anticipated disruptive events (e.g., information technology (IT) system failures);

Anticipate how such events would impact flight crew staffing and workforce models, and IT systems;

Mitigate any other anticipated events identified by the air carrier; and

Address cybersecurity risks and IT system deficiencies and vulnerabilities.

“Last week’s technology meltdown left thousands of flights cancelled and thousands more families and travelers stranded at airports across the country,” Rep. Larsen said in a release. “The flying public deserves a safe, smooth, and worry-free travel experience, and the airlines were unable to provide that. By requiring airlines to enhance their operational resiliency plans, this legislation ensures airlines will be thinking ahead and better prepared for future large-scale disruptions like last week’s outage. The airlines can and must do better.”

