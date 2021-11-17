AIT Worldwide Logistics to acquire Select Express & Logistics

Freight forwarder AIT Worldwide Logistics will acquire New York City-based third-party logistics services (3PL) provider Select Express & Logistics, the company said Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Select Express & Logistics specializes in last-mile delivery and assembly services for big and bulky consumer and commercial goods, including furniture, fitness equipment, home electronics, and outdoor appliances and accessories. The addition of Select allows AIT to provide a seamless first, middle, and final-mile solution for importing heavy, bulky goods into the United States, according to AIT.

Select has about 400 employees in 60 locations and delivers more than 1.7 million shipments per year. The 3PL also has one of the largest networks of assembly technicians for fitness equipment and outdoor structures in the United States and performs more than 600,000 assembly and repair jobs annually, according to AIT.