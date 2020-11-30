J.B. Hunt expands last-mile network with latest acquisition

Truckload, logistics, and intermodal company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is continuing to invest in its last-mile delivery network, announcing today that it has acquired Mass Movement Inc., a logistics provider specializing in the assembly, delivery, and installation of commercial fitness equipment.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Mass Movement founders Dom Simonetti and Jim Sullivan will now become employees of J.B. Hunt and will continue in leadership roles as the company expands its fitness equipment delivery business, J.B. Hunt said.

The move marks Lowell, Ark.-based J.B. Hunt’s fourth acquisition of a final-mile service provider in recent years, following its January purchase of the bulky item home-delivery specialist RDI Last Mile Co. In 2019, the company also acquired Cory 1st Choice Home Delivery, and in 2017 it purchased Special Logistics Dedicated.

Together those moves have built J.B. Hunt’s final mile division into a unit covering 117 locations and over 3.4 million square feet of warehouse and facilities space, the company said.

“Mass Movement presents an opportunity to expand our expertise in the final mile delivery of big and bulky products,” John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt, said in a release. “The acquisition complements our current service and will enhance our ability to meet the growing demand of customers in the commercial health and fitness industry.”

Foxborough, Massachusetts-based Mass Movement provides logistics, delivery, assembly, and installation services for the commercial fitness industry and finished 2019 with $29 million of revenue.