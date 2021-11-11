XPO marks Veteran’s Day with recruitment challenge, pledge of support

XPO Logistics is honoring Veteran’s Day by asking its more than 2,000 military veteran employees to reach out and recruit three other veterans as part of its continuing effort to address the nation’s labor shortage, especially the lack of available truck drivers.

Company CEO Brad Jacobs launched the initiative Wednesday.

“I would like each one of you veterans to recruit three other veterans. Take that challenge. Take it seriously,” Jacobs said in a video presentation to employees. “I’m not just saying that, I’m really asking you sincerely. Each one of you veterans recruit three other veterans. Think about how that would emanate throughout the whole company.”

The challenge is part of the freight transportation services provider’s broader efforts to support the U.S. military. Also on Wednesday , XPO signed the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve pledge, a program through which employers advocate for employee participation in the military. The effort reinforces “our commitment to support U.S. employees in meeting their service obligations as members of the National Guard and Reserve,” according to the company.

XPO was honored for its efforts to support veterans this year as well. The company was designated as a b ronze-level 2022 Military Friendly Employer in trucking and transportation by Viqtory, a veteran-owned business that connects military veterans with opportunities in civilian life. Viqtory evaluates Military Friendly employers annually, based on a combination of public data, company organizational practices, and recommendations by an advisory council of independent experts.

XPO offers a veteran-focused recruiting committee, a dedicated veteran recruitment website, as well as other veteran-focused outreach and employee recogniztion programs.