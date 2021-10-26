Dermody Properties Announces More Than 146,000 SF Leased to Costco Innovel

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce a new lease at LogistiCenterSM at Southport with Costco Innovel, a division of Costco. The company will lease 146,763 square feet of space to serve the Greater Sacramento area.

Costco Innovel will join LKQ Corporation and FRSTeam as tenants of the property, located at 3520 Carlin Drive in West Sacramento. This leaves just 37,241 square feet available for lease within LogistiCenterSM at Southport.

“With more than 2.3 million people in the metropolitan area, Sacramento is a very attractive market for companies. The velocity of leasing at this project has been one of the strongest in the country,” said George Condon, West Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “We look forward to welcoming Costco Innovel as our newest customer.”

Michael Lyons of CBRE is the leasing agent for the property. Matt Cologna of Cushman & Wakefield represented Costco Innovel. Tom Schaal and Mark Heavey of Schaal Realty Advisors are Dermody Properties’ partners.

Located within the 650-acre, master-planned Southport Industrial Park, the remaining available space at LogistiCenterSM at Southport offers a 36-foot clear height, 5 dock high doors, 1 drive-in door, 8 trailer stalls and ample auto parking adjacent to the building entrance. The building is also equipped with an ESFR fire protection system.

“The region has proven to be a strong industrial market, which also means space to develop new industrial properties has become extremely limited,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “We remain focused on sourcing valuable assets–both acquisitions and ground-up development opportunities–to help meet the demand.”

LogistiCenterSM, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.