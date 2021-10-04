Everything You Need to Know About AMR and AGV Navigation

Download this easy-to-understand guide to learn how the highest performing and award-winning, self-driving fork trucks know how to perform tasks independently and navigate through a facility. See advanced autonomous equipment, also known as AMRs, illustrated side-by-side for easy comparison to the more inflexible path-following operating systems, also known as AGVs. Discover how Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) navigate, maneuver around obstacles, identify out-of-place pallet picks, and why Vecna Robotics’ equipment has industry leading performance.
Many employers struggle to find workers. Successful warehousing, manufacturing, and distribution facilities are turning to self-driving fork trucks to extend their workforce and keep operations profitable. See how in this white paper.
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing