KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES DIANNE BRADY-PETERS, EXECUTIVE ADMIN ASSISTANT

September 24, 2021
Dianne has 20+ years of experience providing thorough and skillful support to
executives. She most recently held the position of Executive Assistant to the Chief
Executive Officer for H.C. Olsen & Associates, Inc. where she was responsible for
maintaining schedules, planning meetings, travel arrangements, and handling
confidential communications with executive level management, clients, and corporate
partners.

