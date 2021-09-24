KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES DIANNE BRADY-PETERS, EXECUTIVE ADMIN ASSISTANT

Dianne has 20+ years of experience providing thorough and skillful support to
executives. She most recently held the position of Executive Assistant to the Chief
Executive Officer for H.C. Olsen & Associates, Inc. where she was responsible for
maintaining schedules, planning meetings, travel arrangements, and handling
confidential communications with executive level management, clients, and corporate
partners.
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing