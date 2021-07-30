Tompkins Solutions Names Randy Price Vice President of Material Handling Integration

Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and services firm, has named Randy Price vice president of the material handling integration division. In this role, Price will be responsible for engaging with customers on new and legacy projects and overseeing the engineering and controls teams for the division.

Price has over 30 years of experience providing material handling and logistics design and implementation services to clients in a wide variety of industries, including automotive, pharmaceutical and consumer goods, among others. Prior to joining Tompkins, Price was vice president of Hirata Corporation of America, a global industrial equipment manufacturer, where he led the sales and delivery of material handling integration and production systems solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Randy to the Tompkins team,” said Denny McKnight, president and CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “His wealth of experience managing projects from design to implementation will make him a valuable asset as we continue to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions that deliver immediate results and long-term success.”

Price holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Integrated Manufacturing and Engineering from Indiana State University.

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com.