Rakuten Super Logistics Partners with Defy to Donate to Team Red, White & Blue

As communities around the world recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, much remains to be done to help those in need. Rakuten Super Logistics has joined forces with DEFY once again, this time in donating [supplies/over $4K] to Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) in support of the nations’ military veterans.

DEFY is changing the game on how you hydrate including high-performance CBD beverages to supercharged water, free from impurities. DEFY delivers on drinks that fuel your mind and body. A leader in the beverage industry, DEFY is a black, woman, veteran-owned company, that strives to inspire and empower the veteran community. These donations will go to veterans, service members, and their families as they regain their strength through community activities for health and wellness.

Rakuten Super Logistics is supporting DEFY’s efforts in enriching the lives of military people through shipping and fulfillment of their high-performance products. As part of the shipping and fulfillment process, Rakuten Super Logistics utilizes Xparcel, the new proprietary ground-breaking shipping technology, to optimize the shipping experience, and sister company, FirstMile, to deliver products to military servicemen and women across the US.

Rakuten Super Logistics and FirstMile are part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a well renowned global innovation company that is dedicated to raising awareness and donating to charitable causes that build better communities. In the past, the Las Vegas team volunteered for non-profit organizations like Catholic Charities to feed the homeless, packed meals with Three Square, and offered a helping hand to reinvigorate the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and Salvation Army facilities. Every year, the Rakuten Super Logistics team participates in the United Way Day of Caring to bring communities together in efforts to raise support for non-profits and human service providers.

Rakuten Super Logistics is a national leader in eCommerce order fulfillment and freight brokerage. RSL’s nationwide network of 15 US fulfillment centers allows leading eCommerce retailers to reduce shipping costs, improve order accuracy, decrease shipping times, and increase customer satisfaction.