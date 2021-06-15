ProGlove Extends Partnership With Panasonic To Include North America

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 – ProGlove, the leader in ergonomic wearables for industry announced today an extension of their existing partnership with Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. Both organizations are passionate about delivering rugged solutions. The comprehensive bundle addresses the industry’s need to enhance logistics, warehousing and supply chain operations.

The joint solution combines Panasonic’s TOUGHBOOK and ProGlove’s MARK 2 to deliver one seamless standalone scanning solution. Additionally, MARK 2 can complement Panasonic’s flexible voice picking solutions. So, the full bundle includes a Bluetooth headset, any TOUGHBOOK Android device (TOUGHBOOK N1, T1, A3 or S1) , a built-in barcode scanner or the ProGlove MARK 2, a holster or shoulder strap and a TOUGHBOOK Omnia custom voice application.

Rapidly replacing wired or wireless handheld and ring scanners

The ProGlove MARK family of products feature the world’s smallest and lightest set of barcodes scanners. These wearable devices come with a unique formfactor and remove the need for superfluous process steps. Organizations can save up to 50 percent of their total scanning time. In addition, MARK can cut typical picking errors by up to 33 percent. MARK’s rugged design is built for demanding environments in production and logistics. Operators remain hands free and with full dexterity to manage other tasks. Therefore, MARK rapidly replaces wired or wireless handheld and ring scanners all over the world. The MARK family of products is a perfect fit for static, semi-static, and dynamic workstations. Use cases include assembly, material handling, quality control, inbound and outbound, picking and material transport.

“We are eager to help organizations streamline processes from the warehouse to the customer’s door,” said Mike Smola, VP of Sales and Strategic Mobility Team at Panasonic. “This integrated solution supports businesses in their quest to achieve greater efficiency of their entire logistics operations. Intelligent parcel tracking, enhanced security, superior customer service and better business-wide communications – they’re all achievable with this technology.”

Charlie Grieco, Chief Revenue Officer at ProGlove, added: “Panasonic’s product portfolio is outstanding and perfectly complements ours. We share a passion for unlocking efficiencies along the entire supply chain, which is why we are now expanding this partnership.”

More Information about ProGlove’s technology partners is available at

https://www.proglove.com/technology-partner/

About ProGlove

ProGlove builds the smallest, lightest, and toughest barcode scanners in the world, connecting workers to the Internet of Things. This promotes human-machine collaboration and drives the digitization of the shop floor. More than 500 renowned organizations in manufacturing, production, logistics, and retail use these smarter workforce solutions.

ProGlove was founded in December 2014 after winning the Intel "Make it Wearable" Challenge and is backed by growth-focused investors Summit Partners, DICP Deutsche Invest Capital Partners, and Bayern Capital. The company employs 200 people from over 30 countries with offices in Chicago, Munich (Germany), and Belgrade (Serbia). The World Economic Forum named ProGlove a Technology Pioneer in 2020. More information is available at www.proglove.com.

Media Contact

ProGlove

Axel Schmidt

Senior Communications Manager

E-Mail: axel.schmidt@proglove.de

Phone: +49-89-262035036