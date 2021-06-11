Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

ENGLAND LOGISTICS HONORS DAYTON FREIGHT WITH THE CARRIER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

June 11, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Dave Brady
Title: VP of Sales
Phone: 937.415.1715
Email: dbrady@daytonfreight.com
Date: June 11, 2021
Web: daytonfreight.com

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was honored by England Logistics with the Carrier Achievement Award.

This was the first year England Logistics presented this award. Criteria for this award included on time performance, claims ratio, customer service, sales and support. England Logistics offers a full portfolio of 3PL transportation shipping solutions including full truckload, LTL, domestic and international parcel, supply chain management and intermodal.

Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales Dave Brady said, “It is an honor to receive this award from England Logistics. A big thank you to our customers for having confidence in Dayton Freight. We truly value your loyalty.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Mike Cronin (Executive VP)

https://www.daytonfreight.com/
Transportation
KEYWORDS Dayton Freight
