Nulogy, Kinaxis and Colgate-Palmolive Present at ASCM Connect 2024

Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, is hosting a session during the Association of Supply Chain Management's ASCM Connect 2024. Nulogy, Kinaxis and Colgate-Palmolive executives will present “Orchestrating Digital Transformation: Nulogy & Kinaxis Empower Colgate-Palmolive’s External Network” on Monday, 9/9/2024, 3:45 - 4:45 p.m. CT in Ballroom E, Level 4.

In an era when digital transformation is paramount for sustainable growth, Colgate-Palmolive stands out as a leader in the consumer packaged goods space. With a strong digital transformation vision and strategic partners that tout the technical capabilities and expertise to bring it to life, Colgate and its extended supply network has been able to reap the benefits of digitally-infused agility, resilience and efficiency to outcompete in today’s marketplace.

The session will cover Colgate-Palmolive’s vision for transforming its supply chain planning and execution, highlighting the imperative to enhance supply chain synchronization and collaboration.

Nulogy and Kinaxis join Colgate-Palmolive in this talk to discuss how their best-of-breed solutions in advanced planning and scheduling and supplier collaboration have played pivotal roles in interconnecting Colgate’s network.

Speakers include:

Moderator: Christine Barnhart, CPIM Chief Marketing and Industry Officer, Nuology

Panelist: Kevin Wong Chief Operating Officer, Nulogy

Panelist: Polly Mitchell-Guthrie Supply Chain Thought Leader, Kinaxis

Panelist: German Vizcaya Leon VP Global Planning, Colgate-Palmolive

Check out the complete Colgate-Palmolive case study by visiting https://bit.ly/3z6xwPK.

For more information, visit nulogy.com.