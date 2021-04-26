Brian Peters Joins ATA as Regional Vice President-Midwest

American Trucking Associations (ATA) has named Brian Peters to the regional vice president- midwest position, responsible for member engagement and recruitment within the midwestern states of ATA.

Peters looks forward to “identifying and prospecting for new member additions within the ATA membership, aiding in the retention of present members, and serving ATA members in a “trusted advisor” capacity. I look forward to genuinely understanding member needs and providing real member value. I am excited to join the ATA, and serve members within this important transportation and trucking corridor within the USA.”

Prior to coming to ATA Peters spent more than ten years serving as eastern region manager, membership director, and strategic partnerships manager for the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED), serving members within the wholesale distribution industry.

Peters, is an MBA graduate of Fontbonne University in 2003, and will be based in St. Louis. MO.