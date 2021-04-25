EnerSys® to Reveal Latest Power Management Tools to Optimize Fleet Performance at ProMat®DX 2021

EnerSys® (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, will deliver two informative, virtual product demonstrations this week at ProMat® Digital Experience (ProMat®DX) on the EnerSys® proprietary EnSite™ modeling software and collection of power management tools. Each 15-minute video presentation will be hosted on the EnerSys Sponsor Showcase page and participants can submit their questions to the presenter at the conclusion of each session during a live chat.

Product demo dates and times are as follows:

•Tuesday, April 13th from 1:30pm – 1:45pm CDT – EnSite™ Modeling Software Presented by Chuck Urso, Senior Technical Sales Representative – NexSys® Battery Specialist at EnerSys

oEnerSys® EnSite™ modeling software enables operators to make confident, data driven decisions regarding what power solution – or combination of power solutions – is best suited for their unique fleet. Join Chuck for a demonstration to learn how this advanced software compares multiple battery chemistries to help identify the most cost-effective, high-performance solution.

•Thursday, April 15th from 10:15am – 10:30am CDT – Power Management System Service and Accessories

Presented by Chris Wayment, Senior Technical Sales Representative – NexSys® Battery Specialist at EnerSys

oFrom basic monitoring and troubleshooting to highly sophisticated fleet assessment, power management tools may help operator’s identify early warning signs before leading to battery failure and lost productivity. In this virtual demonstration, Chris will discuss the latest power management solutions from EnerSys® and how these tools can transform battery data into actionable intelligence to protect assets, boost productivity, cut costs and improve operations.

“Whatever the size and scope of your warehouse operation, our EnSite™ modeling software and portfolio of battery management solutions have the ability to lay the groundwork for greater lift truck and battery fleet efficiency by capturing intelligent, data driven reports to accurately measure and inform your power decisions,” said Harold Vanasse, Senior Director of Marketing, Motive Power Americas at EnerSys. “We look forward to connecting with attendees during this year’s fully digital event and demonstrating to customers how our innovative suite of battery management tools help drive productivity that minimizes downtime and can lead to a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).”

Throughout this year’s virtual exhibition, which takes place from April 12 to 16, EnerSys® will highlight its full line of advanced battery, charger and power management solutions engineered exclusively to maximize productivity and optimize fleet efficiency for more profitable warehouse operations. At center stage will be the company’s portfolio of NexSys® PURE Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) and NexSys® iON Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, two dependable, virtually-maintenance free choices that provide operators with simpler, more productive, predictable power to help deliver a lower TCO.

For more information about EnerSys® and its full line of products, systems, and support, visit www.enersys.com.

