123Loadboard Partners With AscendTMS for In-Depth Load Searching Integration

HOUSTON, TX / April 22, 2021 / Transportation Management Software AscendTMS, and freight matching platform 123Loadboard announced they are providing an in-depth integration of services through AscendTMS to allow carriers, brokers, and shippers to access 123Loadboard's freight matching marketplace with the intention of making the load searching and freight booking process more efficient for members.

This in-depth integration will enable members extensive access to 123Loadboard services through the AscendTMS software where they can experience load searching in real-time as freight is added by brokers and shippers via the free basic AscendTMS subscription (a valid membership to 123Loadboard is required). Besides loads and trucks, members will be able to access rates, documents, mileage and routing along with other services readily available within the integration.

"This integration gives AscendTMS and 123Loadboard members the flexibility to extract required information from both services at the same time thereby improving the efficiency of their workflows and speeding up the freight-moving process," says Loarn Metzen, V.P., 123Loadboard.

123Loadboard is a popular, freight matching platform and their members will now be able to easily search and access load information through AscendTMS with minimal effort enabling them to book and move loads faster.

"Leveraging the power of the in-depth integration with the 123Loadboard platform, AscendTMS members can look forward to serving their fleets using the load searching connectivity solution to streamline their freight process," said Tim Higham, President and CEO of InMotion Global.

123Loadboard and AscendTMS acknowledge that this integration partnership will enhance the ability of their customers to conduct their freight moving business at a higher level and enable increased profitability.

About 123Loadboard

Founded in 2004, 123Loadboard provides a freight matching marketplace for carriers, owner-operators, brokers and shippers to engage with pertinent, easy-to-use tools using the latest technologies to help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. Affordable web and mobile apps allow users to customize their subscription to meet their specific needs. The company is a trusted source for freight matching, credit, compliance issues, mileage and is one of the few trucking services where posting loads is still free. Learn more at www.123loadboard.com.

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world's leading cloud-based TMS software and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

