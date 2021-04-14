ProMatDX 2021: Welcome to Industry 5.0

For the past 10 to 20 years, we have been grappling to understand and adapt our organizations to what has been called Industry 4.0 or the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Industry 4.0 has been characterized by digitization, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, and the automation of repetitive tasks. Now, just as we are beginning to get a handle on these innovations, we have started to enter Industry 5.0.

In his presentation on “The Robotic Revolution and Industry 5.0” during the ProMatDX 2021 digital event, Rudi Lueg, managing director, North America, for Exotec Solutions SAS, outlined what Industry 5.0 means and how it will transform distribution.

A key part of Industry 5.0 is robots, such as the autonomous mobile robots and picking arms found in many distribution centers these days. In particular, it’s about robots and smart machines working collaboratively with and empowering people.

Whereas automation today is focused on standardizing processes and products, Industry 5.0 will involve machines working with humans to create customized processes and products. With robots, software, and machines focusing on the repetitive parts of work, humans will focus on utilizing their creativity and problem-solving skills. Lueg predicts that this will lead to higher-paying jobs and greater job satisfaction.

This education session will be available on-demand starting on April 19 for all registered ProMatDX attendees. To register, click here.

Exotec Solutions SAS manufactures goods-to-person picking systems. ProMatDX is a digital exhibition of material handling, logistics, and supply chain solutions and services that is hosted by the industry association MHI.