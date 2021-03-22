Swedish catering supplier relies on automated warehouse solution by TGW

TGW is implementing a highly automated end-to-end fulfillment solution for the Swedish catering wholesaler Martin & Servera in Norrköping, Sweden which is due to be completed in March 2022. The company decided to centralize all its fulfillment processes into one location and is implementing a highly automated warehouse as foundation for their planned future growth.

Martin & Servera is Sweden's leading catering specialist. The company headquartered in Stockholm supplies thousands of restaurants, bars and employee restaurants with a wide range of groceries, beverages and non-food items on a daily basis. The wholesaler operates four distribution centers. The highly automated end-to-end solutions enables Martin & Servera to centralize all their fulfillment processes for low frequent goods into one location which ensures a higher servicer level is provided to their customers at a lower cost.

'This is our first automation investment at this level and we look forward to working with TGW in this, for us, strategically important project', says Magnus Schultz, Head of Development at Martin & Servera Logistik.

SHUTTLE SYSTEM BASED ON TWO TEMPERATURE ZONES FOR AMBIENT AND CHILLED GOODS

The end-to-end solution designed and implemented by TGW comprises a shuttle system with more than 35,000 storage locations in two temperature zones (ambient and chilled ). The design using triple-deep storage of totes ensures a high-density storage of goods. An automatic mini-load warehouse with 11,000 storage locations using the Mustang E+ storage and retrieval machines is used for replenishment of the shuttles

'It’s been a fantastic collaboration between the two companies where we have come up with a solution that will support the growth and continued success for Martin & Servera', says Kristian Brink, Sales Project Manager at TGW Scandinavia.

The customer orders are picked and prepared at four highly ergonomic and efficient workstations connected to the shuttle system. The order totes with chilled goods are buffered in a lifting beam system before the orders are consolidated and transported to the shipment area.

TGW LIFETIME SERVICES TO SUPPORT DAILY OPERATIONS

An important part of the project is a Service & Maintenance contract to support Martin & Servera with on-site resident support in Norrköping. This ensures that the automation and software solution is up and running during their 2-shift operation.