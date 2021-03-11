Endress+Hauser Donates to Support Houston Area Non-Profit Organizations

The Endress+Hauser team is standing with Texas and looks forward to assisting these organizations as they provide food and other essential resources for those still recovering.

"Kids' Meals is filled with gratitude for the generosity of Endress+Hauser in helping us recover from the devastation of the winter storm,” says Beth Braniff Harp, Chief Executive Officer, Kids’ Meals. “Their investment will help us get back on the road delivering free, healthy meals to more than 6,400 hungry children in underserved neighborhoods every weekday. This donation will help deliver 1,250 meals. We are thankful for their devotion to hungry children and their thoughtfulness in supporting our critical mission to end childhood hunger."

“BakerRipley exists to crush the inequities our community’s most vulnerable neighbors face every day, but especially in the wake of disaster. On an annual basis we support more than half-a-million people through a portfolio of programs aimed at building disaster resilience and socio-economic mobility,” relates David Haines, BakerRipley Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. “Our efforts would not be possible without the commitment and support we receive from our partners and supporters. As the region battles through another crisis, this investment will further our efforts in helping the community recover.”

About the organizations

Kid’s Meals, Inc. has been making and delivering free, healthy meals directly to homes of hungry children since 2006. Due to the winter storm, they experienced power outages that wiped out much of their food supply. They lost produce, meat, and cheese meant to supply 6,000 meals for hungry kids. Now they are working hard to restock and keep deliveries going to children who need it more than ever.

For 113 years, BakerRipley has been committed to creating solutions that break the cycle of poverty. They create pathways of opportunity with resources, education, and connections for emerging neighborhoods.

The Houston Food Bank is America’s largest food bank, serving 18 southeast Texas counties. In collaboration with 1,500 community partners, they provide assistance to thousands of people each week.

The Beacon provides much more than a meal. They meet the daily needs of hundreds of homeless men and women, while also empowering them with housing case management, program referrals, and civil legal aid. The aim to provide a way out of homelessness.

To learn how you and your organization can engage, visit the organization websites below:

Kidsmealsinc.org

Bakerripley.org

Houstonfoodbank.org

Beaconhomeless.org

About Endress+Hauser in the U.S.

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering. Endress+Hauser provides sensors, instruments, systems and services for level, flow, pressure and temperature measurement as well as analytics and data acquisition. We work closely with the chemical, petrochemical, food & beverage, oil & gas, water & wastewater, power & energy, life science, primaries & metal, renewable energies, pulp & paper and shipbuilding industries.

Endress+Hauser supports its customers in optimizing their processes in terms of reliability, safety, economic efficiency and environmental impact. The Group employs nearly 14,000 personnel worldwide and generated [net sales of] more than 2.6 billion euros (2.89 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019.

