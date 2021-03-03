Hyster Wins Two Awards for Industrial Truck Design

GREENVILLE, N.C. (March 3, 2021) – Recognized for design innovation and manufacturing excellence, The Chicago Athenaeum has announced two Hyster trucks, the H360XD and J60XNL, as winners of the prestigious 2020 GOOD DESIGN Award.

“Whether it’s reimagining cab design to better address the needs of the operator or designing equipment from the ground up around fully integrated lithium-ion power, Hyster always puts its legendary experience to work to create forward-thinking solutions,” says Jennifer Meyers, Brand Manager, Hyster Company. “This recognition shows how our bold approach can help customers re-calibrate expectations and address problems they might not have thought possible to solve.”

The Hyster® H360XD Big Truck was recognized for a new cab and front end design focused on visibility and ergonomics to help operators perform to the best of their abilities all shift long. With an innovative Tier 4 Final engine and 36,000-pound load capacity, the H360XD is engineered to meet the demands of tough, intensive applications such as pipe handling, general and crated cargo, break-bulk, lumber, steel, concrete and stevedoring.

The front end uses a redesigned mast and carriage to create a wider window of view through the carriage, providing greater visibility of fork tips at ground level and trailer height. The new cab prioritizes ergonomics and ease of use from start to finish. The largest cabin entry area in the industry enables easy entry and exit, while a unique foot pedal design enables operators to keep hands on the wheel as they find the right operating position. A seven-inch full-color integrated performance display provides key truck performance data and access to on-board diagnostics in one clear screen.

The Hyster® J60XNL was recognized for breaking new ground as a counterbalanced lift truck engineered around a space-saving, fully integrated lithium-ion battery pack. Unlike battery box replacements that retrofit existing designs, the J60XNL is designed from the ground up to take advantage of lithium-ion battery power, freeing space in the operator compartment and reducing truck weight for significant ergonomic, emissions and performance benefits.

The J60XNL weighs over 700 pounds less than the equivalent lead-acid battery powered model and has a lower center of gravity. These characteristics enable improved acceleration and maneuverability, with reduced energy consumption during long runs in demanding applications.

The Chicago Athenaeum’s GOOD DESIGN awards program honors products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

About Hyster Company

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 7,600 people world-wide.

