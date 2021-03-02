Logistics Plus Recognizes 2020 LTL Carriers of the Year

ERIE, PA (March 2, 2021) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, recently recognized four of its less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier-partners for superior performance in 2020. The annual awards were presented to the following carriers in each of two categories:



• Ward Transport & Logistics and Dayton Freight were named Regional LTL Carriers of the Year. It is the third time in the past four years that Ward has earned the honors and the fifth consecutive year for Dayton Freight. RIST Transport, AAA Cooper, and Pitt Ohio were all noted as runners-up for the category.

• XPO Logistics and Estes Express were named the National LTL Carriers of the Year. It is the first year that XPO has been recognized, and the third consecutive year Estes has earned the honor. FedEx Freight and ABF were noted as runners-up for the category.

Logistics Plus manages hundreds of thousand LTL shipments annually as a top North American freight brokerage firm that delivers LTL services through its proprietary eShipPlus™ transportation management system (TMS) – an online platform made available to all of its LTL customers and select freight agents (now with MyFreightTrends™ business intelligence dashboards). In addition to standard LTL services, Logistics Plus offers shippers truckload, expedited, international freight forwarding, claims management, freight audit & payment, business intelligence, and many other supply chain solutions.

Logistics Plus works with most of the top LTL carriers in the industry. Its annual LTL carrier awards are based on an assessment of the following performance criteria:

• Share of Business & Growth

• Service Performance & Billing Accuracy

• Price Competitiveness

• Customer Service & Support

• Account Representation & Partnership

"2020 was a challenging year for shippers, 3PLs, and carriers," said Scott Frederick, vice president of marketing and LTL carrier relations for Logistics Plus. "We value all of our carrier-partners and picking to best-of-the-best each year is always difficult. Despite operational and rate challenges brought on by the pandemic, Ward, Dayton, XPO, and Estes all provided the best overall performance across most aspects of our partnership ratings."

Logistics Plus is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021. LTL freight management was the very first service the company offered in 1996. Last year, the company surpassed over one million LTL freight shipments successfully delivered through its North American Division (NAD). Based in Erie, PA, NAD is staffed by a group of talented and caring professionals annually recognized by Transport Topics as a top freight brokerage firm.

