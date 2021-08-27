Yusen Logistics Awarded 3PL Provider of the Year by Target Corporation

Yusen Logistics, a global leading supply chain logistics company, is proud to receive the 2020 Third-Party Logistics Provider of the Year Award by longtime customer Target Corporation, one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Yusen Logistics has been a strategic partner of Target since 1997, and this is the fifteenth recognition honor awarded to the company. In addition to this recognition, Target presented an all-star award to a Yusen team member for their efforts in going above and beyond for the customer.



Target recognized Yusen Logistics for exceptional service, being an outstanding deconsolidation partner, and excelling in all business areas, including customer service, planning, operations, and yard management. In FY2020, Yusen Logistics managed 93,787 containers from our Long Beach, CA operation and 57,044 containers in Sumner, WA.

"2020 was a year to remember starting with a pandemic, staffing challenges, new Covid safety protocols, and then moving into our largest peak season to date. With every challenge, opportunity and hurdle we faced, the Yusen Team stepped up as a key partner for us time and time again in both the Los Angeles and Seattle gateways", said Patty Ritz, Senior Manager International Logistics, Target Corporation. "Through it all, we leveraged Yusen's guidance along the way to ensure we were able to work through a 49% increase in volume during peak 2020, over peak 2019, with minimal backlogs."

"It's an honor to receive these awards from Target as a testament to our Team's dedication to our customer's business," said Steve Frasco, Sr. Director Operations and General Manager, Yusen Logistics Contract Logistics Group. "The award wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for the collaboration and seamless communication between our teams to put the Target Guest first. As we started prepping for peak season early, our teams were in lockstep with Target to identify additional processing facilities, procure additional yards/spots, ramp up staffing, and offer new systems/solutions."

Yusen Logistics is a leading global logistics company providing International Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, and Supply Chain Solutions. We have offices in 355 cities in 47 countries, with more than 23,000 employees. In the U.S., Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc.'s Contract Logistics network comprises more than 2.9 million square feet of warehouse space, with 20 facilities strategically located throughout the United States and 140 acres of yard space located in the supply chain hub. Services include order fulfillment and distribution, transloading & cross-dock, drayage management, yard management, and reverse logistics. The company utilizes top-tier information technology solutions for warehousing, transloading, and yard management.

