Yusen Logistics awarded three-year contract by Airbus

Yusen Logistics has been awarded a new three-year contract to provide international transportation solutions for aircraft manufacturer Airbus, starting July 2020. Under this agreement, Yusen will manage the air and ocean transportation of aircraft parts from the Airbus consolidation Hub in Hamburg, Germany to its A320 final assembly line (FAL) in Mobile, Alabama, USA.

Working under the Airbus Lead Transport Provider (4PL) framework, Yusen Logistics will implement efficient processes and cost-effective transportation solutions to support Airbus production schedules. The Yusen Logistics team will assist in logistics optimization, cargo shipment, and intermodal transport as key steps to reduce the transportation carbon emission and contribute to improvements within Airbus’ supply chain.

“We are honored that Airbus looks at Yusen as the right fit and preferred logistics partner for their business,” said Mr. Takeshi Kondo, Yusen’s Chief Regional Officer, Europe. “We attribute our success to the Yusen Logistics team members globally who work hard to meet Airbus’ service requirements, providing transport solutions to assist Airbus in Mobile”.

The contract also further highlights Yusen’s experience in high value cargo transportation and dynamic multi-modal solutions for complex supply chains, with a flexibility to provide just in time services for time critical parts.

The aerospace sector is an important market for Yusen Logistics across its global network. The company has extensive experience in the transportation of aircraft parts by air, sea and land, safely working with the aerospace industry sector to transport everything from bolts to oversized and high value parts such as airframe sub-assembly, engines, helicopters, brakes, landing gear, and nacelles. In addition to transportation, Yusen Logistics also provides Warehouse based solutions for its Aerospace customers.

