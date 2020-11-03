Yusen Logistics Awarded Provider of the Year by Target

Secaucus, NJ, November 3, 2020 -- Yusen Logistics, a global leading supply chain logistics company, is proud to receive the 2019 Provider of the Year Award by longtime customer, Target Corporation, one of the largest retailers in the U.S. In addition to this recognition, Target presented an all-star award to a Yusen team member for their efforts in going above and beyond for the customer. Yusen Logistics has been a strategic partner of Target since 1997 and this is the fourteenth honor awarded to the company.

Target recognized Yusen Logistics for exceptional service, being an outstanding deconsolidation partner, and excelling in all business areas, including, customer service, planning, operations, and yard management. In 2019, Yusen Logistics was able to process 65,000 containers at a gateway cycle time performance of 97% gateway from the Carson, CA Campus. Yusen Logistics also managed 48,000 containers in Seattle for Target in 2019.

“In addition to processing our freight with strong performance results, they also partnered with us to evolve visibility and reporting in 2019. A key example of this is the Yusen Control Tower Dashboard. They developed the dashboard within four months to provide us with daily real-time visibility of both dray and deconsolidation unloading. This has been an instrumental tool for the Target team in both the Los Angeles and Seattle gateways,” said Patty Ritz, Senior Manager of International Logistics, Target Corporation. “As we move through 2020, the Yusen team continues to be a key partner we go to for support, developing creative ways to address issues and operational expansion as we move through the current peak challenges facing us”.

“As a company dedicated to customer excellence and innovation, we are truly honored to receive these awards from Target as a testament to our Team’s dedication during peak season and year round,” said Steve Frasco, Sr. Director Operations and General Manager, Yusen Logistics Contract Logistics Group. “Last year was very challenging with record volumes requiring an additional facility and yard space, which Yusen was able to accommodate and still exceed the customers’ expectations.”

##

About Yusen Logistics:

Yusen Logistics is a leading global logistics company, providing International Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, and Supply Chain Solutions. We have over 500 offices in 46 countries, with more than 24,000 employees at your service. In the U.S., Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc.'s Contract Logistics’ network is comprised of more than 2.9 million square feet of warehouse space, with 20 facilities strategically located throughout the United States, as well as 140 acres of yard space located in supply chain hub . Services include reverse logistics, order fulfillment and distribution, transloading, yard management, cross-dock, and drayage management. The company utilizes top tier information technology solutions for warehousing, transloading, and yard management. For more information, please visit www.yusen-logistics.com

For further information, please contact:

Maria Poehailos Tel: +1-551-254-4091 maria.poehailos@us.yusen-logistics.com