Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Brian Maddox to Service Center Manager in Columbia, SC

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 1, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Brian Maddox has been promoted to service center manager in Columbia, South Carolina.

Maddox has more than 9 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the South Charlotte service center in North Carolina as a management trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including outbound supervisor, pickup and delivery supervisor, operations manager, assistant service center manager and, most recently, service center manager in Savannah, Georgia.

“Brian is an outstanding leader that has always championed his team toward success,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His great reputation reflects his ability to cultivate a positive work culture and his dedication to customer satisfaction by consistently providing Quality without Question service.”

Maddox, his wife, Alisa, and their 11-month-old daughter are excited to relocate to Columbia, South Carolina and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

Southeastern Freight Lines was recently recognized as the Best Employer in South Carolina by GOBankingRates and was recognized by Forbes as Best Employer in South Carolina in its second annual ranking of America’s best employers by state last fall.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 480 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

