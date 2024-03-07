Southeastern Freight Lines Appoints Marty Cox to Service Center Manager in Tri-Cities, Tennessee

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 7, 2024) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Marty Cox has assumed the role of service center manager in Tri-Cities, Tennessee.

Cox started his career at the Knoxville service center in Tennessee as a frontline leader. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including assistant service center manager in Knoxville, service center manager in Lexington, Kentucky and, most recently, service center manager in Cincinnati, Kentucky.

“Marty’s stellar track record combined with his dedication to advancing Southeastern’s unmatched culture reflects his natural ability to lead with integrity and confidence,” said Jason Hood, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We’re certain he will continue to serve our customers in and around the Tri-Cities area with ease and excellence.”

Cox and his family are excited to relocate to Tri-Cities, Tennessee and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 570 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

