Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Wade Lovejoy to Service Center Manager in Tri-Cities, Tennessee

LEXINGTON, S.C. (November 4, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Wade Lovejoy has been promoted to service center manager in Tri-Cities, Tennessee.

Lovejoy has more than 15 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Hickory, North Carolina service center as a freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including outbound supervisor, inbound supervisor and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Florence, South Carolina.

“Wade has a proven track record of excellent leadership skills throughout his time with Southeastern,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He is a truly outstanding leader who cares deeply about the Southeastern company, our associates and our customers. After 15 years of embodying our culture and providing quality without question service, we are confident Wade is an excellent addition to the Tri-Cities team.”

Lovejoy and his wife, Sarah, are excited to relocate to Tri-Cities and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

