1-million-square-foot speculative building underway in Charleston

Charleston, S.C. — Feb. 3, 2021 — The Keith Corporation and South Carolina Ports Authority are pleased to announce the groundbreaking of the largest speculative industrial facility ever built in the Charleston region — a 1,019,200-square-foot, cross-dock industrial building in the Charleston Trade Center.

The Charleston Trade Center is situated off the Nexton Parkway interchange along Interstate 26 in Summerville, S.C. It is one of the Lowcountry’s premier Class A industrial campuses, offering unrivaled port and interstate proximity, as well as already in-place site infrastructure and tax incentives available through a FILOT agreement.

The new speculative building is located about 30 miles from the Port of Charleston. It has been specifically designed to capture port-reliant users with features including: 40-foot clear height, 120 fully equipped dock doors, two drive-in doors, ESFR fire protection, LED lighting, and expansive parking for cars and trailers. The project site is located on the front 62.32 acres of Charleston Trade Center, which is highly visible from Interstate 26.

Work on the industrial building is underway with a projected opening in the fourth quarter.

“We feel like the timing is excellent for a speculative project of this size in Charleston, given the expansion and competitive attributes of SC Ports’ facilities,” said Alan Lewis, Managing Partner of The Keith Corporation’s Industrial Development. “The Charleston market remains an incredibly attractive place to do business, and our new speculative building will provide industrial tenants access to both the Port of Charleston and the booming Southeast market.”

SC Ports is a top 10 U.S. container port, offering reliable service, efficient operations, ample capacity and big-ship infrastructure to customers. In 2021, SC Ports will open the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal and achieve the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet.

“Industrial tenants can benefit from this modern facility located in a very attractive real estate market, as well as from proximity to the state-of-the-art Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal, which will soon launch container operations,” said Micah Mallace, SC Ports’ Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales. “South Carolina Ports is excited to partner on the marketing efforts for this building with The Keith Corporation, which has extensive experience in developing industrial facilities in Charleston. We look forward to welcoming port-dependent tenants to the building later this year.”

Frampton Construction Co. LLC will be the general contractor for the project; the regional full-service construction firm provides planning and design support, preconstruction and construction services. Marketing will be handled by JLL’s Lee Allen and Kevin Coats, and by SC Ports. McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture completed the building design.

The new building will join four existing buildings also developed by The Keith Corporation on the Charleston Trade Center campus, including: IFA, a German automotive supplier; RPM, an importer of coffee beans; Curtiss-Wright, a diversified product manufacturer; and a fully leased 136,500-square-foot, multi-tenant building.

About The Keith Corporation

The Keith Corporation is a privately held, full-service commercial real estate firm. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., TKC has projects in 35 states, Mexico, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. Developing over $3 billion worth of commercial real estate over the course of 300 projects, totaling in excess of 27 million square feet for a highly diverse clientele, The Keith Corporation has developed a reputation based on expertise, accountability, and total client satisfaction on projects.

About South Carolina Ports Authority

South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA), established by the state's General Assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer. As an economic development engine for the state, Port operations facilitate 225,000 statewide jobs and generate nearly $63.4 billion in annual economic activity. SCPA is soon to be home to the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet, and the Port is an industry leader in delivering speed-to-market, seamless processes and flexibility to ensure reliable operations, big ship handling, efficient market reach and environmental responsibility. For more information on SCPA, please visit www.scspa.com.