IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Diagon

Will Drewery, CEO and founder of Diagon, is interviewed about the presentation that he gave at the 2024 IMTS conference in Chicago. His presentation, Equipping the Factories of the Future, examined how many companies are struggling to find the manufacturing equipment they need to ramp up production capabilities quickly. That is why Diagon was created as a procurement platform for the manufacturing community. It works as a marketplace with listings of available manufactuing systems and resources for a wide range of industries. The Diagon marketplace includes both new and used gear. Drewery explains the benefits of using the marketplace, including reduced costs and faster equipment deployments.

Sponsored by