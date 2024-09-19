Survey reveals mixed outlook on future of trucking

Truck drivers nationwide have a mixed outlook on the future of the trucking industry, according to a survey by freight marketplace Truckstop, released this week in conjunction with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW), which runs through Saturday, September 21.

Truckstop surveyed 850 of its carrier customers to gain insight into their lives and experiences on the road. A third of those surveyed said they have a positive outlook on the future of trucking while 40% said they are “more pessimistic,” according to Truckstop. The remainder said they are uncertain, “highlighting both the challenges and opportunities facing the industry,” Truckstop said in a statement announcing the survey results Monday.

The survey also found that nearly 60% of Truckstop carriers have driven one million miles or more, with more than a third of respondents surpassing two million miles driven. Of those who have reached the one-million-mile mark, more than 60% report having a current streak of driving a million miles without a single accident, “highlighting their unwavering dedication to safety,” according to Truckstop.

Another survey highlight: 72% of truckers surveyed say they pass the time by listening to music on the road, with a third saying they prefer country music and 20% citing rock and roll as their genre of choice.

“In celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, we honor the resilience and dedication of truck drivers, not just this week but every day,” Kendra Tucker, Truckstop’s chief executive officer, said in the statement. “This year’s survey underscores the strong focus drivers place on safety, while also revealing how music helps keep these rockstars of the road alert and energized behind the wheel.”

Truckstop also celebrated NTDAW with a donation to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF). SCF’s mission is to help over-the-road and semi-truck drivers and their families when they are out of work due to illness or injury.