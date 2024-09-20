Kuehne+Nagel opens 1.4 million square foot DC for Adidas

The Swiss logistics service provider Kuehne+Nagel has opened its largest-ever logistics hub, announcing today that it has launched operations in a 1.4-million square foot distribution center in Mantova, Northern Italy, for sporting goods retailer Adidas.

Calling the facility a “blueprint for the next generation of omnichannel distribution hubs,” the company said the $390 million hub can process up to 500,000 shipments per day in support of every retail channel – from single e-commerce parcels to bulk orders for large retailers.



The distribution center will service a geographical range including 19 countries in Southern and Eastern Europe, using digital technologies that transform contract logistics management, making it faster, more accurate, and environmentally friendly.

Details of the specific technologies inside the building were not disclosed.

But Kuehne+Nagel said that automation in the DC includes more than 700 robots that support every step of the logistics process, from inventory tracking to product distribution. It is also equipped with 12 miles of conveyor belts and a shuttle system handling 25 storage lanes with a capacity of 440,000 units.



The facility also uses real-time monitoring to support improved efficiency and reduction in error margins, optimizing resources and reducing delivery times. Through the integration of data and predictive algorithms, Kuehne+Nagel can anticipate maximum demand moments and adapt workflows, the company said.