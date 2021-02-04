WitFoo Partners with SYNNEX Corporation

Dunwoody, Ga. | February 04, 2021 -- ﻿WitFoo, the world’s most intelligent SECOPS platform fueled by big data analytics, announced today a formal partnership with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry. This news builds upon the company’s success with enterprise customers and makes its flagship product, Precinct, available to federal, state and local government entities via the GSA Schedule.

﻿To keep defense contractors secure in the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape, the U.S. Department of Defense developed the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Framework to enforce cyber hygiene. WitFoo Precinct not only meets the rigorous CMMC requirements, but offers a pricing model that is accessible to most defense contractors, making it well suited for the federal market.

﻿“Our Commercial division has represented WitFoo since 2017. Expanding our relationship to add them to our GSA schedule was a beneficial progression for SYNNEX, allowing us to offer their Precinct platform through our government practice,“ said Ed Somers, vice president, public sector and vertical markets at SYNNEX. “The cost-contained license model and flexible deployment options for the WitFoo platform are well suited to our market. SYNNEX is honored to be a global distribution partner for WitFoo and we’re excited to expand our relationship to reach our government customers.”

﻿To make Precinct widely available in a market that continues to move to the cloud, WitFoo has also partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and Google Cloud to list Precinct in their respective marketplaces. Precinct can be procured using traditional licensing based on the number of employees in an organization or using the cloud providers’ pay as you go hourly consumption models.

﻿“Spinning up Precinct in AWS was extremely straightforward. We had our data sources flowing into Precinct in minutes for searching and analysis,” said Tom Rudolph, CTO of CyberOpz. “Having the flexibility of BYOL and PAYG pricing was a great way to trial the platform and understand its capabilities in meeting our goal of protecting our customers.”

﻿“We are excited about the validation we continue to receive from our distribution, technology and reselling partners as they onboard new WitFoo customers,” said WitFoo Chairman and CTO, Charles Herring. “We are dedicated to a channel-only approach to sales that leans on the expertise of our partners to deliver the best possible experience for our customers.”

﻿WitFoo employs a 100% channel model for fulfillment, delivery and support of WitFoo Precinct. All WitFoo purchases are made through certified WitFoo partners who are supported by the distribution agreement with SYNNEX. For more information and to learn more about partnering with WitFoo, visit: https://www.witfoo.com/partners/﻿

﻿About SYNNEX

﻿SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

﻿SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

About WitFoo

﻿﻿﻿Built by veterans of the military, law enforcement and cyber security, WitFoo’s mission is to deliver sustainable security. The company’s flagship product, Precinct, is the world’s most intelligent SECOPS platform fueled by big data analytics. By crowdsourcing intelligence from a global community of cybersecurity experts, applying time-tested methodologies from law enforcement and leveraging intelligent data and analytics, Precinct’s Investigative Engine results in a greater than 90% reduction in time and labor spent performing security investigations. The platform produces metrics on risk, tool effectiveness, operational efficiency and security gaps to fuel transformational business conversations. Infinite scalability, cost-contained licensing and flexible deployment options make Precinct an effective and economic solution for any organization looking to improve their security practice. For more information, visit www.witfoo.com ﻿

